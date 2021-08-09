Will you have an office in Atlantic City? If so, where and when will you be there?

First, I want to thank the Governor for putting egos and party labels aside so we can focus on what’s best for everyone in Atlantic City and Atlantic County. He and I recognize that no one person or agency can address all the issues facing the city, so it’s going to take a team effort to produce meaningful results.
As part of that team, which includes DCA’s Division of Local Government Services, and in order to work closely with others, I will be working out of a number of places: city hall (1301 Bacharach Boulevard), the CRDA (15 S. Pennsylvania Avenue), the CCC (Tennessee Ave. and the Boardwalk), Department of Community Affairs (101 South Broad Street, Trenton), a local office (3123 Atlantic Avenue), and even my house.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba