Will you be primarily dealing with city officials (which ones?) or will you deal as much with other municipalities and the county to solve some of AC’s long-standing issues?

Growing up, raising a family, and working in Atlantic County, I have developed relationships with leaders throughout the county. I look forward to working with everyone and anyone to help improve the quality of life of those throughout the city and county.

Every local and county elected official, regardless of title and party, understands we all need to work together because if Atlantic City succeeds, we all succeed. Each town has many families who work, learn, and play in Atlantic City. While we want to improve the quality of life for the nearly 40,000 residents of the city, we have to keep in mind there are nearly 60,000 middle class families who commute to the city for work every day, roughly 200 high school students from the surrounding communities who learn at Atlantic City High School, over 100,000 retirees throughout the state who rely on prescription drug assistance which is funded through the casinos, and 25 million annual visitors who enjoy the resort, so naturally as issues arise I look forward to working with all of our local officials.