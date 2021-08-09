Will you be involved in day-to-day decisions for the city?

Again, there is no one person or agency that can solve all of Atlantic City’s problems or manage its municipal responsibilities. For the city to continue to move forward, it has to be a team effort. As part of DCA’s Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) team, the Division’s staff, technical advisors, and I will be working on a daily basis with all of the stakeholders to reach our ultimate goal of making Atlantic City a great place to live, work, and play.

Keep in mind, we will not be able to overcome all of the city's challenges using a top down approach. I am optimistic many solutions will come from the bottom up because, during my time in city hall, I've had the pleasure to meet so many hardworking and caring people at City Hall from the parking lot attendant to the administrative staff, who want to see the city succeed.