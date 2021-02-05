 Skip to main content
Will this nor'easter really bring snow to the coast? It didn't really last time.
I do believe snow will stick at the shore. The reason is that there is a good source of cold air available aloft and winds will should turn to the north during the heaviest precipitation. This will allow South Jersey to tap into sub-freezing air that the northern half of the state has, due to their immense snowpack, flipping rain to snow everywhere. 

During the last nor'easter, winds were from the southeast and east Sunday, keeping temperatures above freezing. They then went northeast for Monday, which still blew in relatively warmer air for most, save near the Turnpike.

Winds didn't turn northwest until Tuesday. By then, though, there wasn't much sub-freezing air available and temperatures hovered around the freezing, with those east of the Garden State Parkway a few degrees above freezing.

However, the location of the low pressure center will be key. As of Friday afternoon, the six computer models I look at were split between a low pressure center close to shore, which would mean more onshore, warmer winds, and a low pressure system further from shore, leading to a colder, north wind. 

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

