Will there be tidal flooding?

Coastal flooding is possible, but I'm not on sold on it as I was Tuesday.

That's because now that I have a bigger grip on the timing, it looks as though offshore winds won't be blowing for long. Onshore winds will also be lighter to the offshore winds that will blow later.

Monday's storm saw winds from the north-northeast, which is almost a land breeze. Yet, the shore flooded. That's because we were a day after the new moon, which brings astronomically higher tides.

