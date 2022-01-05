 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will there be tidal flooding?
Will there be tidal flooding?

Coastal flooding is possible, but I'm not on sold on it as I was Tuesday.

That's because now that I have a bigger grip on the timing, it looks as though offshore winds won't be blowing for long. Onshore winds will also be lighter to the offshore winds that will blow later.

Monday's storm saw winds from the north-northeast, which is almost a land breeze. Yet, the shore flooded. That's because we were a day after the new moon, which brings astronomically higher tides. 

Snow 2022

Motorist drive though flooded water and snow along Melrose and Delaware Avenues in Atlantic City Monday Jan 3, 2022 . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Related to this story

