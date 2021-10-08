Will there be rain? If so, when?

At times, yes, though it is important to know that rain does not bring coastal flooding. It will only aggravate what coastal flooding is already happening.

Expect periods of drizzle at any point of the day Saturday, thanks to a southeast wind. You can keep your outdoor events, especially with such events like the Lima Bean Festival in West Cape May and the Ocean City Block Party going on. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy, breezy day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

+4 West Cape May Lima Bean Festival is Oct. 9 West Cape May was once known as the Lima Bean Capital of the East Coast. To honor this histo…

Sunday will be the wetter day, though it will not be a washout. Rather, expect spotty showers, mainly before noon. The wettest areas will be toward the coast closest to the low pressure system. Between 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain will be likely on an even breezier day. Winds will be out of the east and then northeast. Highs will be around 70.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

