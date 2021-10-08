 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will there be rain? If so, when?
0 comments

Will there be rain? If so, when?

At times, yes, though it is important to know that rain does not bring coastal flooding. It will only aggravate what coastal flooding is already happening. 

Expect periods of drizzle at any point of the day Saturday, thanks to a southeast wind. You can keep your outdoor events, especially with such events like the Lima Bean Festival in West Cape May and the Ocean City Block Party going on. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy, breezy day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be the wetter day, though it will not be a washout. Rather, expect spotty showers, mainly before noon. The wettest areas will be toward the coast closest to the low pressure system. Between 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain will be likely on an even breezier day. Winds will be out of the east and then northeast. Highs will be around 70. 

Total Precipitation

Accumulated rainfall between Friday and 8 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m., according to the Global Forecast System (GFS, American) model. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News