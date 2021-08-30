WIll there be more tropical weather coming our way?

Not in the foreseeable future. A ridge of high pressure or a trough of low pressure will be overhead through the middle of September. The high pressure will block any storms from directly impacting the region, with the trough of low pressure would be associated with your run of the cold fronts.
However, the peak of tropical season is around September 10 and through October, we must always keep an eye on the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
