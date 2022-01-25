 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will there be coastal flooding?
According to ClimateCentral, high tide coastal flooding has doubled in frequency between 2000 and 2020 and may triple by 2050. Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks down the five factors that go into coastal flooding which, contrary to popular belief, does not include rain.

The severity of the coastal flooding will be based upon the ultimate solution. However, at this time, prepare for at least minor stage flooding with the Saturday a.m. high tide.

The closer the storm is to the region, the more time spent with onshore winds. So, the most we snow, the more coastal flooding that is likely too.

The further offshore the storm is, the more the winds will be north around the counter-clockwise spinning system. 

Given the new moon on Feb. 1, which brings astronomically higher tides anyway, prepare for move your cars and plan alternate route to drive through the flood waters. 

A reasonable worse case scenario is moderate stage coastal flooding with the Saturday a.m. high tide, which would damage property and susceptible houses that are not raised. Then, a round of minor stage flooding would come Saturday p.m. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
