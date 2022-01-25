Will there be coastal flooding?

The severity of the coastal flooding will be based upon the ultimate solution. However, at this time, prepare for at least minor stage flooding with the Saturday a.m. high tide.

The closer the storm is to the region, the more time spent with onshore winds. So, the most we snow, the more coastal flooding that is likely too.

The further offshore the storm is, the more the winds will be north around the counter-clockwise spinning system.

Given the new moon on Feb. 1, which brings astronomically higher tides anyway, prepare for move your cars and plan alternate route to drive through the flood waters.

A reasonable worse case scenario is moderate stage coastal flooding with the Saturday a.m. high tide, which would damage property and susceptible houses that are not raised. Then, a round of minor stage flooding would come Saturday p.m.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

