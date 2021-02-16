 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will there be coastal flooding?
0 comments

Will there be coastal flooding?

Official Forecast
Official Forecast

Coastal flooding will be unlikely. Winds will be onshore, but only briefly from the east before going to the northeast Thursday morning. Northeast winds don’t push as much water onto land as an east or southeast wind, so there’s good news there. Plus, the moon phase isn’t favorable for any tidal flooding.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News