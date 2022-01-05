 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will the winds cause problems?
Winds Friday

Forecasted sustained winds, or consistently blowing winds, for Friday in the region. Wind arrows are shown as well. 

I don't believe winds along will cause any issues. However, the combination of snow on trees and power lines, coupled with the winds can bring isolated outages, similar to Monday.

Winds will be light when the storm begins. However, from sunrise to sunset Friday, expect sustained winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts should be in the 30s everywhere. At the shore, a few gusts in the 40s will be possible.

The almighty wind direction will be the key to the precipitation forecast. They should be northeast from the onset of precipitation until sunrise. Then, they will turn to the north, going to the northwest when the snow ends 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It'll stay from the northwest for the rest of the day. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
