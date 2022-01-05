Will the winds cause problems?

I don't believe winds along will cause any issues. However, the combination of snow on trees and power lines, coupled with the winds can bring isolated outages, similar to Monday.

Winds will be light when the storm begins. However, from sunrise to sunset Friday, expect sustained winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts should be in the 30s everywhere. At the shore, a few gusts in the 40s will be possible.

The almighty wind direction will be the key to the precipitation forecast. They should be northeast from the onset of precipitation until sunrise. Then, they will turn to the north, going to the northwest when the snow ends 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It'll stay from the northwest for the rest of the day.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.