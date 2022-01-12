Will the storm impact my holiday weekend travels?

Delays will be possible flying into or out of Atlantic City International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport or Newark Liberty International Airport. Though, I will say, with the main time of impacts Sunday night, it's lower impact than if this was during the day.

The I-95 corridor will be primed for at least some wintry weather, if not even a wintry mess. Focus your driving there to Sunday a.m. or Monday p.m.

Other roads in New Jersey, like the Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway will need to be monitored. Their road status will be based on the track of the storm.

Anticipate road closures going between the mainland and the shore on the typical roads such as: Route 40, Route 30, Route 72, Longport Boulevard, getting onto the Ocean Avenue Bridge near Cape May.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

