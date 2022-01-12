 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will the storm impact my holiday weekend travels?
The FAA's In-Cloud ICing and Large-drop Experiment (ICICLE) campaign will make planes of the future safer for flying through winter conditions. This is all led, in part, by the William J. Hughes Technical Center, in Egg Harbor Township. Stephanie DiVito, Meteorologist at the Tech Center, and Danny Sims, a Physical Scientist within the FAA, talk to Meteorologist Joe Martucci. The three talk about why they need to replace the decades old data the FAA currently works with, what it was like flying through winter weather and the world-class work being done in South Jersey.

Delays will be possible flying into or out of Atlantic City International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport or Newark Liberty International Airport. Though, I will say, with the main time of impacts Sunday night, it's lower impact than if this was during the day.

The I-95 corridor will be primed for at least some wintry weather, if not even a wintry mess. Focus your driving there to Sunday a.m. or Monday p.m. 

Other roads in New Jersey, like the Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway will need to be monitored. Their road status will be based on the track of the storm. 

Anticipate road closures going between the mainland and the shore on the typical roads such as: Route 40, Route 30, Route 72, Longport Boulevard, getting onto the Ocean Avenue Bridge near Cape May. 

