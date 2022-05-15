Will the Cape May Bubble keep our severe weather risk low?

The bubble may come through, which is reliant upon a chilly Delaware Bay to neutralize storms before they enter Cape May County. With the bay around 60 degrees, it's effects will be in full swing.
Therefore, a line of storms that goes over the bay and cross into the county likely will be weaker than when it entered the bay. Don't let your guard down though, a sea breeze front, and its change in wind direction that rides down the spine of the county, may increase the tornado risk.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
