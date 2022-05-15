 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will the Cape May Bubble keep our severe weather risk low?

The bubble may come through, which is reliant upon a chilly Delaware Bay to neutralize storms before they enter Cape May County. With the bay around 60 degrees, it's effects will be in full swing.

Therefore, a line of storms that goes over the bay and cross into the county likely will be weaker than when it entered the bay. Don't let your guard down though, a sea breeze front, and its change in wind direction that rides down the spine of the county, may increase the tornado risk. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
