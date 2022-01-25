 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will power outages and wind damage be a problem?
Similar to the coastal flooding, it's too soon to tell the actual forecast for the winds Friday night into Saturday.

The closer the storm is to the coast, the higher the winds will be, nearing the center of the low-pressure circulation. Here, blowing snow, power outages and downed trees would all threaten. Top gusts of 50 to 55 mph would howl at the short for a few hours during the day Saturday, with sustained winds 20 (inland) to 35 (shore) from the east, turning to the north as the day goes on.

Wind gusts

Wind gusts for 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the European model, which has the storm system closer to the coast as of Tuesday afternoon. The browns indicate gusts over 55 mph. 

On the other hand, a further out to sea solution would be lighter, but still breezy, winds. Top gusts of 40 mph would occur at the shore for a few hours Saturday. Sustained winds of 15 (inland) to 25 (shore) mph would occur, turning from the east to the northwest. Blowing and drifting snow would still happen, but no damaging winds would occur. 

