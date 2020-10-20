Will indoor dining capacity increase soon? Gov. Phil Murphy says no, citing sobering COVID-19 numbers

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, at 10:30 a.m., Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement at Marshall Elementary School, 262 Grove Road, South Orange. The details of the announcement were not disclosed.

During the ask the governor show Monday, Murphy said that it could be sometime before indoor capacity for dining is increased.

“My guess is no at this point," Murphy said. "I don't say this with any amount of joy. The numbers have gone against us. I'm concerned that we sent mixed messages. These numbers are really sobering right now."

He also vetoed a bill that would provide assistance to the restaurants.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,282 cases with 258 deaths and 3,059 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,483 cases with 94 deaths and 1,318 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,521 cases with 152 deaths.

