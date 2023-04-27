It's the million dollar question. As a Rutgers alum, I'm also keeping an eye to the north for Rutgers' Day.

Closer to home, it's going to be tough going for the morning set up and the beginning of Bayfest, which official runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rain and wind right off the Great Egg Harbor Bay will be the deal.

While I'm optimistic that it's calmer and drier for the afternoon, drizzle, damp weather is in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60 for most of the event.

It'll be OK for walking around and standing at your booth. That's it, though, only OK.

Outdoor house projects should likely wait to another weekend, unless you can get it done Sunday morning.

The Police Benevolent Association Foot Chase race and walk will be Saturday morning in Cape May Court. I expect gloomy, windy conditions, though rain will exit as the morning goes on.

On the other hand, the Seany Shoe Hands walk and run in Hammonton should go on fine. The registration and race look rain-free with just a light breeze and temperatures in the 50s. It'll just look gloomy.