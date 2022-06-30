A Patriotic Pooch Parade begins 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Eighth and Atlantic avenues and proceeding north to First and Surf avenues. Prizes are awarded to the best-decorated bikes, strollers, scooters, golf carts, etc. in red, white and blue theme. This event is free to attend and you can register your pooch on the day of the parade from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, is Wildwood’s Fireworks Spectacular. Fireworks are launched from Pine Avenue Beach. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5. This fireworks show stands out from the rest because it is synchronized to music. The fireworks will be visible from anywhere on the boardwalk. Go have a few drinks and eat dinner early so you can get a good view.

“They're launched from the largest beach on the East Coast. And they are situated between two of the biggest oceanfront amusement piers in the country. And that backdrop is just unparalleled,” says North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

And where should you go after the fireworks?

“The choices are endless,” Rosenello says. “The boardwalk obviously is still open and crowded. There are plenty of bars and restaurants in downtown Wildwood within walking distance, and we now have the Wildwoods Jitney, which runs the entire length of the islands, so it's very easy to get up to the North Wildwood dining district. You can jump the tram car you can jump the Jitney and you can pretty much anywhere on the island and you know in a couple minutes without having to drive your car.”

