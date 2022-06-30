 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

WILDWOODS

  • 0

A Patriotic Pooch Parade begins 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Eighth and Atlantic avenues and proceeding north to First and Surf avenues. Prizes are awarded to the best-decorated bikes, strollers, scooters, golf carts, etc. in red, white and blue theme. This event is free to attend and you can register your pooch on the day of the parade from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, is Wildwood’s Fireworks Spectacular. Fireworks are launched from Pine Avenue Beach. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5. This fireworks show stands out from the rest because it is synchronized to music. The fireworks will be visible from anywhere on the boardwalk. Go have a few drinks and eat dinner early so you can get a good view.

“They're launched from the largest beach on the East Coast. And they are situated between two of the biggest oceanfront amusement piers in the country. And that backdrop is just unparalleled,” says North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

And where should you go after the fireworks?

People are also reading…

“The choices are endless,” Rosenello says. “The boardwalk obviously is still open and crowded. There are plenty of bars and restaurants in downtown Wildwood within walking distance, and we now have the Wildwoods Jitney, which runs the entire length of the islands, so it's very easy to get up to the North Wildwood dining district. You can jump the tram car you can jump the Jitney and you can pretty much anywhere on the island and you know in a couple minutes without having to drive your car.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News