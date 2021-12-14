Coach: Scott McCracken
Last season’s record: 14-1
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Ernie Troiano, 5-11, Sr., G; Junior Hans, 5-10, So., G; Dom Troiano, 6-2, Sr., F; Josh Vallese, 6-1, Sr., F; Ryan Troiano, 5-9, So., G; Jordan Fusik, 5-7, So., G; Lance Lillo, 6-2, So., F; Harley Buscham, 5-11, So., G/F.
Oulook: The Warriors graduated several players from last season’s team which won the Tri-County Conference tournament last season. Hans and Ernie Troiano both started last season and will take on bigger roles this season. The Warriors are fast and well conditioned but lack experience and size inside.
