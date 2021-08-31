Coach: Steve DeHorsey (18th season)
2020 record: 10-5
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors lost eight starters to graduation, so they are a young team with only four returning starters. Players to watch include junior midfielder Jason Gonzales, junior defender Joey Mormile and senior forward Alex Bautista. Wildwood features strong incoming freshman, including midfielder Kelan Miller and forward Gavin Burns.
"I predict we will have a good season, be above .500 and continue to build our soccer program to add on all that we have accomplished in the past four-six years," DeHorsey said.
