Wildwood

Coach: Teresa Cunniff

Last season’s record: 23-5

2022-23 prediction: Contender

The Warriors are the defending South Jersey I champions and appear poised for another successful season. Sophomore guard Macie McCracken averaged 15.4 points last season. Maya Benichou, a 5-6 senior swing player, is a four-year varsity contributor. Angeal Wilber, a 5-3 guard, is a freshman to watch. Cunniff begins the season with 99 career wins.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
