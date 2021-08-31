 Skip to main content
Wildwood
Wildwood

Coach: Mark Scarpa (second season)

2020 record: 3-11

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: With losing three seniors to graduation and only bringing in one freshman, the Warriors only roster 12 players. Junior Kalei Budney transferred to Wildwood, and could make an impact on the program. Senior captains Imene Fathi, who is transitioning from goalkeeper to a defensive midfielder, and Kara McLaughlin, who will anchor the defense, return for the Warriors. Kaydence Oakley, a junior captain who is an attacking midfielder, will also be a player to watch.

"We have a couple rivalry games on the schedule (Lower and Cape May Tech), so the girls will be locked in on those. Should be a year to improve," Scarpa said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

