What to watch: With losing three seniors to graduation and only bringing in one freshman, the Warriors only roster 12 players. Junior Kalei Budney transferred to Wildwood, and could make an impact on the program. Senior captains Imene Fathi, who is transitioning from goalkeeper to a defensive midfielder, and Kara McLaughlin, who will anchor the defense, return for the Warriors. Kaydence Oakley, a junior captain who is an attacking midfielder, will also be a player to watch.