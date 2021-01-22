Wildwood
Coach: Scott McCracken
Last season’s record: 20-9
2021 prediction: Contender
Key players: Diante Miles, 6-1, Sr., G; Seamys Fynes, 6-0, Sr., G; Miguel Claudio, 5-10, Sr., G; Omarion McNeal, 6-6, Jr., F; Ethan Burke, 5-11, Sr., G; Greg Mitchell, 6-0, Sr., G; Ernie Troiano, 6-0, Jr., G; Dominic Troiano, 6-1, Jr., G; Josh Vallese, 6-0, Jr., G; Junior Hans, 5-10, Fr. G.
Outlook: Miles and McNeal are a formidable duo. Fynes and Ernie Troiano also played key roles last season. Freshman Junior Hans is a promising player.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
