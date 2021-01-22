 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood
0 comments

Wildwood

Wildwood

Coach: Scott McCracken

Last season’s record: 20-9

2021 prediction: Contender

Key players: Diante Miles, 6-1, Sr., G; Seamys Fynes, 6-0, Sr., G; Miguel Claudio, 5-10, Sr., G; Omarion McNeal, 6-6, Jr., F; Ethan Burke, 5-11, Sr., G; Greg Mitchell, 6-0, Sr., G; Ernie Troiano, 6-0, Jr., G; Dominic Troiano, 6-1, Jr., G; Josh Vallese, 6-0, Jr., G; Junior Hans, 5-10, Fr. G.

Outlook: Miles and McNeal are a formidable duo. Fynes and Ernie Troiano also played key roles last season. Freshman Junior Hans is a promising player.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News