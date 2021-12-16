Wildwood
Coach: Teresa Cunniff
Last season’s record: 11-4
2021-22 prediction: Contender
Key players: Imene Fathi, 5-4, Sr., G; Avia Troiano, 5-6, Sr., G; Emily Little, 6-1, Sr., C; Maya Benichou, Jr., G/F; Sophia Wilber, 5-1, So., G; Macie McCracken, 5-5, Fr., G; Sinaia Stroman-Hills, So., C.
Outlook: The Warriors return a core of experienced, talented players. Fathi averaged 14.5 points last season. Benichou averaged eight points and had 43 steals. Stroman-Hills averaged almost five points and five rebounds per game as a freshman.
