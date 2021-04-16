Wildwood
Coach: Rich Hans
2019 record: 6-13
2021 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Warriors feature some experienced players. Nick Cripps (C/P) and Ethan Burke (1B/P) saw time as sophomores in 2019. Juniors Ernie Troiano (P/Utility), Dom Troiano (P/SS) and Josh Vallese (CF/P) all played as freshmen.
