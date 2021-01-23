Wildwood
Coach: Teresa Cunniff
Last season’s record: 24-6
2021 prediction: Contender
Key players: Jenna Hans, 5-10, Sr., F; Imene Fathi, 5-4, jr., G; Leah Benichou, 5-2, Sr., G; Torrence Gallo, 5-3, Jr., G; Ava Troiano, 5-6, Jr., G; Maya Benichou, 5-5, So., G/F.
Outlook: The Warriors reached the South Jersey Group I final last season. Hans (10.8 ppg), Fathi (11 ppg) and Leah Benichou are returning starters. Wildwood is a team to watch in the Tri-County Conference tournament.
