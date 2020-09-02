On Sept. 11 at 1:00 pm, a solemn 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue, in Downtown Wildwood. Organized by the Wildwood Business Improvement District for the past the past several years, the ceremony will honor and remember our fellow Americans who killed on that tragic day, as well as the first responders who have died over the past 19 years due to 9/11 related illnesses.
The ceremony will include 9/11 First Responders, representatives from the Fire and Police Departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders. In addition to the speakers, the Fire Department will present “Ringing of the Bell” and the city's Honor Guard will be “Presenting of the Colors”.
