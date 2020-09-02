9/11 Ceremony

Members of the Wildwood and North Wildwood fire departments, attend the 9-11 ceremony in Wildwood. A ceremony was held on Pacific Ave in downtown Wildwood, Monday Sept 11, 2017, to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and flight 93 crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

On Sept. 11 at 1:00 pm, a solemn 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue, in Downtown Wildwood. Organized by the Wildwood Business Improvement District for the past the past several years, the ceremony will honor and remember our fellow Americans who killed on that tragic day, as well as the first responders who have died over the past 19 years due to 9/11 related illnesses.

The ceremony will include 9/11 First Responders, representatives from the Fire and Police Departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders. In addition to the speakers, the Fire Department will present “Ringing of the Bell” and the city's Honor Guard will be “Presenting of the Colors”.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

