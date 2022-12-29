Wildwood wins Bernie McCracken Memorial

Jordan Fusick and Alex Daniels each scored 13 points as the Wildwood High School boys basketball team improved to 5-0 and won the Bernie McCracken Memorial Championship with a 61-31 win over MAST Charter, PA., at Wildwoods Convention Center on Thursday night.
Junior Hans had 11 points five rebounds and four steals for the winning Warriors.
Wildwood 18 17 14 12 - 61
MAST CHarter PA 6 10 8 7 - 31
WW-Freeman 4, Wyers 6, Lillo 1, Daniel 3, Hans 11, Troiano 2, Cunniff 6, Fusick 13, Busham 3, Critchfield 2