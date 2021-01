WILDWOOD – Could the beloved days of free beaches in the Wildwoods be coming to an end?

Not for 2021, but at long last beach tags could be coming to the Wildwoods.

Facing rising expenses, officials in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood have started talking about the possibility. In three separate interviews, mayors in each of the three towns say it would be irresponsible not to at least consider the option.