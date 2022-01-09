Wildwood remains undefated

ABSECON – Freshman guard Macie McCracken scored 33 points to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team a 74-62 win over OLMA in a Seagull Classic game Sunday.
Imene Fathi scored 23 and went 6 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to preserve the win. Wildwood Improved to 5-0.
Madelynn Bernhardt led OLMA with 19.
OLMA 20 11 17 14 – 62
Wildwood 14 21 22 17 - 74
OLMA-Bernhardt 19, Fiocchi 6, Garcia 2, Sacco 3, Ma. Palek 1, Prescott 7, Mc. Palek 9, Dragone 15
WW- McCracken 33, M. Benechou 6, Fathi 23, Troiano 2, Little 10, Stroman-Hills 3
