Wildwood police asked for the public's help Wednesday to identify a man suspected of arson. The fire occurred early Saturday morning, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

New Jersey high school athletes will be able to win championships in cross country, field hockey, soccer and tennis this fall, but not football. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association detailed its fall postseason plans during its executive committee meeting Wednesday.

Samantha Gill, 46, a South Jersey EMT who responded to the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks, died Friday at her Northfield home after a lengthy illness. Gill's funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield.

Republican incumbents face Democratic challengers in this hotly contested election year in Upper, Middle and Lower townships in Cape May County. In each township, the municipal government is entirely Republican, a fact the Democratic challengers hope to change this year. 

Four of Atlantic City's nine casinos will be run by women following Wednesday's appointment of a veteran female executive to run Tropicana Atlantic City. Caesars Entertainment named Jacqueline Grace senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City, one of four casinos it currently operates in the resort.

This July 11, 2014 aerial photo shows the Tropicana casino, center, in Atlantic City N.J. The Tropicana announced Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, the appointment of Jacqueline Grace senior vice president and general manager, making her the fourth women currently in charge of an Atlantic City casino and the second Black woman. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

