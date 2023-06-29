WILDWOOD — Lifeguards on patrol after hours rescued four people, including one who nearly drowned, from an outfall pipe on a city beach over the weekend.

Two city lifeguards responded to a distress call around 7:20 p.m. Sunday at the Leaming Avenue beach, Beach Patrol Capt. Ed Schneider said.

The swimmers, two 20-year-old men and two 15-year-old girls, were clinging to an outfall pipe extending into the ocean, Schneider said. One girl was hanging from the pipe in a position in which she could have been swept further out into the water and drowned, he said.

Using a rescue board, one guard rescued the distressed 15-year-old girl, bringing her back to another guard that used a buoy to bring her to shore. The guards repeated the process for the remaining swimmers holding onto the pipe.

Police arrived to take an incident report, Schneider said.

The swimmers were treated for minor cuts. They were advised to seek further medical care.