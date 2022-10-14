Cape May County police agencies investigating active school shooter threats

Police in Wildwood, North Wildwood, Lower Township and Middle Township on Friday afternoon said they were monitoring reports of active shooter threats at schools across New Jersey.
Both said reports surfaced on Friday.
Multiple agencies have deemed the calls a hoax, police said.
Officials from both municipalities schools are working with police and additional officers are being sent to the buildings in both the city and township on Friday afternoon, police said.
Updates are expected later on Friday, police said.
People are also reading…
Around 3:30 p.m., State Police said were aware of the statewide reports. Multiple schools were placed on lockdown before authorities found the treats to be unfounded, State police said
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin