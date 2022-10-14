 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Wildwood, Middle Township investigating active school shooter threats

Police in Wildwood and Middle Township on Friday afternoon said they were monitoring reports of active shooter threats at schools across New Jersey.

Both said reports surfaced on Friday.

Multiple agencies have deemed the calls a hoax, police said.

Officials from both municipalities schools are working with police and additional officers are being sent to the buildings in both the city and township on Friday afternoon, police said.

Updates are expected later on Friday, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., State Police said were aware of the statewide reports. Multiple schools were placed on lockdown before authorities found the treats to be unfounded, State police said

The Regional Operations Intelligence Center was monitoring the situation and has not deemed any of the threats as credible, State Police said.
 
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

