WILDWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

CAPE MAY POINT — A borough man arrested last month was charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a fight with a woman, Cape M…
ATLANTIC CITY — Since the Atlantic City Surf played its last game at the Sandcastle Stadium in 2009, the ballpark has sat empty for the most part.
OCEAN CITY — A subcontractor working on the Ferris wheel at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier fell from a lift Monday morning. He died of his injuries.
ABSECON — Hi Point Pub is asking the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to reinstate its liquor license in hopes of reopening Friday…
EGG HARBOR CITY — Bo Melton will never forget his roots.
ATLANTIC CITY — As the city’s casinos work to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, the workers who keep those casinos operating …
As expected, lines stretched well out the front doors of The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township on the first day of legal weed sales in New Jersey.
Americans’ appetite for Mexican food is insatiable.
VINELAND — When Kaylynn Low chose wearing fire gear over holding hair salon scissors, little did she know she would make history in the city.
HAMMONTON — A Camden County motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday night on the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said.
