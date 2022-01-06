 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood girls improve to 4-0 with win over perennial power
Imene Fathi scored 16 points as the Wildwood High School girls basketball team upset Gloucester Catholic 50-49 Thursday night. Gloucester Catholic (4-2) is ranked No. 7 in The Press’ Elite 11.

Ava Troiano scored 13 for Wildwood (4-0) and Macie McCracken chipped in with 12.

Wildwood 13 10 16 11 – 50

Gloucester Catholic 9 11 17 12 – 49

WW-Fathi 16, Troiano 13, McCracken 12, Little 8, Benichou 1

GC-Elliott 3, Todd 3, N. Barrera 7, A. Barrera 23, Nugent 13

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
