Wildwood girls hang tough with state power

Emily Little scored 17 for Wildwood but the Warriors lost to state power Ewing 55-47 Saturday night.
Little also grabbed seven rebounds. Imene Fathi scored 15 for Wildwood.
Te’Yala Delfosse led Ewing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Joi Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds for Ewing.
Ewing 9 18 14 14 – 55
Wildwood 17 8 8 14 – 47
EW- Stokes 14, Johnson 14, Delfosse 15, Allen 4, Durham 8
WW-Fathi 15, Troiano 3, McCracken 8, Little 17, Stroman-Hills 1, Benichou 3
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today