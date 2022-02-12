 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood girls hang tough with state power

Emily Little scored 17 for Wildwood but the Warriors lost to state power Ewing 55-47 Saturday night.

Little also grabbed seven rebounds. Imene Fathi scored 15 for Wildwood.

Te’Yala Delfosse led Ewing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Joi Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds for Ewing.

Ewing 9 18 14 14 – 55

Wildwood 17 8 8 14 – 47

EW- Stokes 14, Johnson 14, Delfosse 15, Allen 4, Durham 8

WW-Fathi 15, Troiano 3, McCracken 8, Little 17, Stroman-Hills 1, Benichou 3

