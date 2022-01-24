 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood girls beat Clayton as Fathi reaches milestone
Imene Fathi scored her 1,000th career point as the Wildwood High School girls basketball team beat Clayton 68-28 Monday night.

The senior guard entered the night needing five points to hit the milestone. She hit mark with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Fathi finished with 12 and now has 1,007 career points.

Fathi also finished with five assists and three rebounds. Macie McCracken led Wildwood with 19. The Warriors improved to 9-0

Clayton 3 9 7 9 – 28

Wildwood 25 21 16 6 - 68

WW-Cripps 4, Fathi 12, Troiano 4, Oakley 3, McCracken 19, Little 4, Stroman-Hills 6, Benichou 16

