Wildwood girls 73, Pitman 35
Wildwood girls 73, Pitman 35

Imene Fathi scored 22 points to lead the winning Warriors. Ava Troiano contributed 16 points, five assists and eight steals.

Wildwood 20 18 21 14 – 73

Pitman 9 6 3 17 – 35

WW – L. Benichou 2, Hans 13, Fathi 22. Troiano 16, Sumlin 2, Stroman-Hills 8, M. Benichou 10

