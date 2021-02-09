Wildwood girls 42, Pennsville 35

Jenna Hans scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the winning Warriors, who improved to 5-2. Imene Fathi scored eight and grabbed 12 rebounds for Wildwood. Ava Troiano contributed four steals and four assists.
Wildwood 14 13 9 6 – 42
Pennsville 7 7 11 10 – 35
WW – L. Benichou 6, Hans 12, Fathi 8, Troiano 4, Sumlin 2, Wilber 2, Stroman-Hills 6, M. Benichou 2
PV – Samuels 2, Hassler 2, Zullo 1, Moore 5, Wood 18,
