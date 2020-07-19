Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market adapts to COVID-19: “The attendance has been off the charts, I think because people feel safer shopping outside,” onsite manager Jodie DiEduardo said. “Everybody feels real comfortable coming, and it’s good to be out in the fresh air."
Egg Harbor Township passes short-term rental regulations: The Township Committee passed by a 5-0 vote Wednesday an ordinance that regulates the short-term rental of residential properties through online services such as Airbnb and Vrbo, Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.
Wildwood arrest looms large at Cape meeting on police use of force: Cape May County’s Black residents are seeking answers after video surfaced of a July 12 arrest in Wildwood in which a white officer can be seen punching a prone Black man with both fists.
Phillies ready to make their 60-game sprint to the postseason: Because of the global pandemic, it will be a major league season unlike any other in baseball history, but at least it will be a season, writes columnist Michael McGarry.
Unity Day cookout helps Millville residents connect with law enforcement: "We need some more activities like this because the people are literally scared of the police," said Millville resident Rafael Lorenzo, 48. "I'm glad they're doing it because it's bringing us together, and that's what I want."
