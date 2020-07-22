The Wildwood Crest Police Department is following the recommendation of the national organizers of National Night Out and is cancelling the event that was planned for August 4, according to the department.
"It is unknown, at this time, if the event will be rescheduled," police said in a news release. "This community event has been a great success, but out of an abundance of safety for our locals and visitors, we have decided to follow other police agencies and cancel."
The 2021 national night out will resume on August 3, 2021, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.