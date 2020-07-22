The Wildwood Crest Police Department is following the recommendation of the national organizers of National Night Out and is cancelling the event that was planned for August 4, according to the department.

"It is unknown, at this time, if the event will be rescheduled," police said in a news release. "This community event has been a great success, but out of an abundance of safety for our locals and visitors, we have decided to follow other police agencies and cancel."

The 2021 national night out will resume on August 3, 2021, police said. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments