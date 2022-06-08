Lifeguards: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: Not required
What to do: Swimming. Surfing is permitted at Hollywood Avenue (10 am-12 noon only), Rambler Road and Aster Road. Kite flying, ball playing, Frisbees, etc., are restricted to the back areas of the beach. No animals, alcohol, fires, barbecues or picnics are permitted on Wildwood Crest’s beaches. Surf fishing is prohibited in bathing areas during bathing hours.
More information: wildwoodcrest.org
