Wildwood Crest officials will host a 9/11 Memorial Service on Friday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Miami and New Jersey avenues, adjacent to Sunset Lake.

Various community and religious leaders and local first responders are expected to attend the Patriot’s Day ceremony, which will honor all of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a news release from the borough.

Other guest speakers are welcome to take part in the event and share their thoughts. Those wishing to speak should contact Wildwood Crest Commissioner Joyce Gould in advance by phone at 609-729-8042 or via email at jgould@wildwoodcrest.org.

Those attending the ceremony must comply with proper social-distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks, officials said.

Call 609-522-5176 for further information.

