Wildwood Crest seeks volunteers for snow removal program

Volunteers are sought for snow removal in Wildwood Crest.
The town’s Public Works Department seeks volunteers to assist the borough’s senior citizens and residents with physical disabilities with snow removal. Volunteers must be 16 and older, and school-age volunteers can use the program as a way to accumulate community service hours.
Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least 2 inches.
Volunteers are required to complete a short training session. Safety gear, equipment and salt will be provided by the Department of Public Works. Those wishing to volunteer can download an application from the Public Works page of the borough website (wildwoodcrest.org).
Residents who wish to receive assistance with snow removal also are required to fill out an application, which is also available on the website.
For more information, call 609-522-7446 or email sshearer@wildwoodcrest.org.
— Press staff reports