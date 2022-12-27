 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILDWOOD CREST

Wildwood Crest seeks volunteers for snow removal program

  • 0

Volunteers are sought for snow removal in Wildwood Crest.

The town’s Public Works Department seeks volunteers to assist the borough’s senior citizens and residents with physical disabilities with snow removal. Volunteers must be 16 and older, and school-age volunteers can use the program as a way to accumulate community service hours.

Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least 2 inches.

Volunteers are required to complete a short training session. Safety gear, equipment and salt will be provided by the Department of Public Works. Those wishing to volunteer can download an application from the Public Works page of the borough website (wildwoodcrest.org).

Residents who wish to receive assistance with snow removal also are required to fill out an application, which is also available on the website.

People are also reading…

For more information, call 609-522-7446 or email sshearer@wildwoodcrest.org.

— Press staff reports

— Press staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City delays choice of developer for Bader Field

Atlantic City delays choice of developer for Bader Field

Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News