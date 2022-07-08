Wildwood Crest neighbors fed up with shed

WILDWOOD CREST — Several residents of Columbine Road in Wildwood Crest took their concerns with a new shed in the neighborhood to the Borough Commission on Wednesday, alleging that it amounts to a commercial use in a residential area.

“It’s a complete eyesore,” one of the neighbors told borough officials. She and other speakers argued that the shed would be used as a business, offering pottery for sale. “We clearly just want our neighborhood back. We have followed the chain of command and received nothing but runaround.”

The owner of the house, Allen Hirschmann, said later in the meeting that his wife, Susan Fox Hirschmann, grew up in the Crest and returned in 2021 after years of living out of state. She is an artist, specializing in pottery and wanted the additional space to work.

“We didn’t put in as big a shed as we could, but it’s a substantial shed,” Hirschmann said. He said they have no intention of offering classes in the shed, or opening it as a shop, but do plan to add insulation so it can be used in the winter. She will offer the pottery for sale at galleries and shows, he said.

Hirschmann told the meeting that he got borough permission before doing any work.

Officials said they would discuss the matter with the department heads.

“We’ll be back in touch with you very shortly,” said Mayor Don Cabrera to the objecting neighbors.