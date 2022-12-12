Wildwood Crest earns Sustainable Jersey's Rookie of the Year award

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest was recognized as Sustainable Jersey Rookie of the Year and received bronze- level certification at the Sustainable Jersey Annual Luncheon in November.
The luncheon was held during the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference in Atlantic City.
The efforts to achieve these recognitions were spearheaded by the town’s Green Team, an all-volunteer committee of residents.
To become Sustainable Jersey certified at the bronze level, Wildwood Crest submitted documentation to show it had completed required actions, meeting a minimum of 150 action points. Each certified community had to create a Green Team and select at least two of 14 priority action options. Wildwood Crest completed requirements for energy tracking and prescription drug safety and disposal.
Sustainable Jersey’s Rookie of the Year Award recognizes a newly certified municipality that effectively leveraged a wide range of resources to achieve success.
“Creating a sustainable community is a massive priority here in Wildwood Crest,” Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said. “The members of our Green Team, along with all of the borough department heads and staff, did a tremendous job in meeting the requirements to receive this certification from Sustainable Jersey.”