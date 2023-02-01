Wildwood Crest Creative Arts Council hosting art competition

Cape May County artists are invited to take part in an art competition hosted by the Wildwood Crest Creative Arts Council. The contest will highlight the county’s architecture.

Artists of any age and skill level are asked to demonstrate through artwork what they love best about Cape May County’s architecture. Artwork should express the ways certain buildings and structures make the artist feel.

All media are accepted. Submitted artwork must be no larger than 18x24 inches and must include a completed certificate of authenticity attached to the back of ready-to-hang artwork, along with a waiver of liability. Both forms are available at wildwoodcrest.org.

2D artwork should be framed, mounted or matted with wire ready to be hung on display, and a certificate of authenticity attached to the back.

Artwork can be dropped off at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center, 5800 Ocean Ave. no later than Friday, March 10. A reception and award ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the new Crest Arts Pavilion at 6301 Ocean Ave., Wildwood Crest.

For more information, email cac@wildwoodcrest.org.