Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Dave DeWeese
Last season’s record: 24-7
2021 prediction: Favorite
Key players; DaSean Lopez, 6-4, Sr., G; David Zarfati, 6-1, Sr., G; Martin Anguelov, 6-2, Sr., G; Liam Grimes, 5-9, Sr., G; Jared Hopping, 6-4, Sr., F; Nick Montalbano, 6-7, Jr., C; Alex Konov, 6-7, Fr., G; Rashee Bell, 6-3, Fr., F; Andrew Draghi, 6-1, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Crusaders have won three straight CAL Tournament titles and return another talented team. Lopez, Anguelov and Zarfati are each experienced big-game players. Konov and Bell are talented freshmen. DeWeese begins the season with 321 career victories.
