 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic
0 comments

Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic

Coach: Dave DeWeese

Last season’s record: 24-7

2021 prediction: Favorite

Key players; DaSean Lopez, 6-4, Sr., G; David Zarfati, 6-1, Sr., G; Martin Anguelov, 6-2, Sr., G; Liam Grimes, 5-9, Sr., G; Jared Hopping, 6-4, Sr., F; Nick Montalbano, 6-7, Jr., C; Alex Konov, 6-7, Fr., G; Rashee Bell, 6-3, Fr., F; Andrew Draghi, 6-1, Sr., G.

Outlook: The Crusaders have won three straight CAL Tournament titles and return another talented team. Lopez, Anguelov and Zarfati are each experienced big-game players. Konov and Bell are talented freshmen. DeWeese begins the season with 321 career victories.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News