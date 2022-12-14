Wildwood Catholic

Coach: Steve DiPatri
Last season’s record: 23-6
2022-23 prediction: Contender
Outlook: DiPatri begins his 26th season with 528 career wins. The Crusaders return four starters. Kaci Mikulski, a 5-8 junior, averaged 13.6 points and made 64 3-pointers last season. Junior center Ava Vodges averaged 6.5 rebounds last season. Junior forward Ella McCabe made 30 3-pointers last season.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today