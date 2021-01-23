 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic
0 comments

Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic

Coach: Steve DiPatri

Last season’s record: 22-5

2020-21 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Lauren McCallion, 5-9, Sr., C; Marianna Papazoglou, 5-10, Sr., G/F; Alyia Gray-Rivera, 5-2, Sr., G; Kimmy Casiello, 5-3, Jr., G; Xiomara Walker, 5-6, Jr., G; Leona Macrina, 5-10, Jr., C; Carly Murphy, 5-9, So., F; Riley Kane, 5-6, Sr., G.

Outlook: The Crusaders return four starters. Papazoglou is a University of Pennsylvania recruit, who averaged 17.4 points last season. McCallion and Gray-Rivera have started since they were freshmen. Casiello has started since she was a sophomore. Dipatri has 496 career wins in his 24 seasons as a coach.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News