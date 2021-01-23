Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Steve DiPatri
Last season’s record: 22-5
2020-21 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Lauren McCallion, 5-9, Sr., C; Marianna Papazoglou, 5-10, Sr., G/F; Alyia Gray-Rivera, 5-2, Sr., G; Kimmy Casiello, 5-3, Jr., G; Xiomara Walker, 5-6, Jr., G; Leona Macrina, 5-10, Jr., C; Carly Murphy, 5-9, So., F; Riley Kane, 5-6, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Crusaders return four starters. Papazoglou is a University of Pennsylvania recruit, who averaged 17.4 points last season. McCallion and Gray-Rivera have started since they were freshmen. Casiello has started since she was a sophomore. Dipatri has 496 career wins in his 24 seasons as a coach.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com