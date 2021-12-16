Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Steve DiPatri
Last season’s record: 9-1
2021-22 prediction: Contender
Key players: Kimmy Casiello, 5-3, Sr., G; Carly Murphy, 5-9, Jr., F; Xiomara Walker, 5-6, Sr., G; Adrianna Gray-Rivera, 5-2, Sr. G; Zariah Walker, 5-11, Jr., C; Ella McCabe, 5-10, So., F; Kaci Mikulski, 5-8, So. G; Dani Shaw, 5-4, So., G; Ava Vogdes, 6-1, So., C.
Outlook: The Crusaders graduated four three-year starters but will combine returning veterans Casiello, Murphy and Walker with some talented newcomers.
